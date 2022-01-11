CBI tells SC: Maha making job tough in probe against Amit Deshmukh

New Delhi, Jan 11 The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it is a "very disturbing scenario" in Maharashtra, where former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, has no faith in the police force, which he headed recently, and the state government has no faith in CBI. Also, the CBI informed the top court that the state is creating several stumbling blocks in its probe against former Home Minister (HM) Anil Deshmukh.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, representing Singh, submitted that his client is being targeted and added that the matter was handed over to the CBI, but the state government has tried to scuttle the proceedings of the CBI. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said this is a matter of chain of events. Senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing the Maharashtra government, contended that the top court will have to see this matter.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh said: "This is the same police force that you headed. Now, the head of the police force has no trust in the police force. The administration has no trusta... This is a disturbing scenario." The bench queried whether there is a possibility to resolve this matter peacefully?

Mehta submitted the state is creating several stumbling blocks in its probe against Deshmukh and making CBI's job difficult.

Bali added that the Maharashtra government has started departmental action against his client in the same cases where FIR has been registered. After hearing arguments in the matter, the top court extended the protection from arrest granted to Singh in the cases and scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 27.

The CBI, in an affidavit, has told the Supreme Court, "It prima facie appears that there is clearly an attempt to meddle in the court entrusted investigation carried on by the CBI and further, an attempt to jeopardise the same. It is submitted that in such circumstances, it is requested that this honourable court may exercise powers vested with it in order to ensure that such attempts by various quarters are thwarted once and for all."

The CBI has also cited the chat transcript of Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey given by Param Bir Singh.

Singh had moved the top court challenging the Bombay High Court order dated September 16, which dismissed his plea against the two preliminary enquiries initiated by the Maharashtra government. He had also sought transfer of cases filed against him to the CBI.

In his petition in the high court, Singh had claimed that inquiries were initiated against him after he accused Deshmukh of ordering arrested police officer Sachin Vaze to collect money from bars and restaurants to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Singh claimed the home department resorted to a witch hunt after he refused to withdraw his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, where he had made corruption allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor