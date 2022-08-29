CBI to examine Manish Sisodia's bank locker on Aug 30

New Delhi, Aug 29 In a latest development in connection with the excise policy row involving Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to examine his bank locker on Tuesday.

Sisodia on Monday said that on Tuesday, the probe agency will visit the branch of his bank to examine his account details and locker.

"Tomorrow, they are coming to examine locker. During the day-long raid too, they did not find anything. They would not find anything in lockers too. Ready for it and will give full support to the CBI," Sisodia tweeted.

The CBI has not commented on the matter as of now. The examination of bank lockers is a process of the investigation. They will have to mention in the chargesheet about it.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR.

The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender," read the FIR, which has been accessed by .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor