CBI to send senior officials from Delhi to review progress of graft probes in Bengal

Kolkata, June 8 A couple of senior officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from New Delhi will reach Kolkata next week to review the progress of the investigations into various cases of corruption and post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said on Saturday.

They added that these officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General will hold meetings with Investigating Officers of various cases at the two offices of the CBI in Kolkata in Nizam Palace and at the CGO complex in Salt Lake.

It is learnt that recently a preliminary report on the progress of investigation was sent from Kolkata to the agency’s headquarter at New Delhi and after reviewing it the CBI top brass decided to send some senior officers to take stock of the situation and review the progress of cases.

Sources said that based on the review, the senior officers from New Delhi are expected to draw the blueprint for the next phase of investigation in the cases.

The renewed activity of the CBI is crucial since the case related to cancellation of around 26,000 school appointments in West Bengal is scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on July 16.

Hence, sources added, a thorough review of the probe’s progress has been necessitated for the agency’s counsels to argue the matter in the apex court more forcefully.

