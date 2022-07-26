CBSE 10th, 12th result rechecking facility to start today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the results for, Class 10th and 12th, now the board will open its rechecking facility. Therefore, students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for rechecking. Students can apply for re-evaluation on the official website cbse.gov.in



CBSE declared the class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, July 22. According to the reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have passed class 10th CBSE exams. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th board examinations this year. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results in 2022 is 92.71%.

As of this year, the Trivandram region records the best pass percentage in the 12th exam. Trivandram students record a 98.83 passing percentage. While the Prayagraj region recorded the lowest pass percentage with 83.71% only. While for 10th class Trivandrum records the highest pass percentage 99.68% while Guwahati records the lowest pass percentage 82.23%. The girls scored better than the boys.