CBSE 12th Exams: Know the top scoring subjects for Term 2 CBSE 12th exam

CBSE term 2 exams are starting on 26th April 2022 and students has now very little time left for the preparation. Due to two years of pandemic students didn't get practical knowledge and proper guidance in the school, thus the students are now worried about exams because it is going to be offline. The CBSE students of the 10th and 12th classes can score full marks in some of the subjects.



CBSE top scoring subjects for 12th

In Class 12, the top-scoring subjects are Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, and English. In all these subjects you just need to write the correct points you will definitely get the full marks. All these subjects are concept and logic-based. You just need to be careful with formulas, concepts, and basics.

