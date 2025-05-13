CBSE 12th Results 2025 Declared: Girls Outperform Boys as 88.39% Students Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class XII board examination results, bringing relief and jubilation to lakhs of students across the country. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, marking a 0.41 percentage point increase compared to last year’s performance. In a consistent trend, girls have once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of over 91%, while boys trailed by 5.94 percentage points. The gender gap in performance underscores a continued upward trajectory in academic excellence among female students. The board has made the results available online, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in,cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE has advised students to be cautious of misinformation and to rely solely on official sources for result-related updates. Students can access their CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 mark sheets using their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth. Beginning with the 2024-25 academic session, the board has introduced a Relative Grading system aimed at easing academic pressure and curbing unhealthy competition. Unlike the previous system, which awarded grades based on fixed score brackets (e.g., 91–100 for A1, 81–90 for A2), the new method assesses students in relation to the performance of their peers. As a result, grades are now determined by a student's standing within a subject-specific group, and may vary depending on how many students pass that subject.