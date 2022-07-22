CBSE Class 10th Result: Trivandrum records highest pass percentage while Guwahati stays lowest

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10th. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students can view CBSE class 10 term 2 results via DigiLocker app or website or the e UMANG app. According to the reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have passed class 10th CBSE exams. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th board examinations this year.

As per reports, Trivandrum records the highest pass percentage 99.68% while Guwahati records the lowest pass percentage 82.23%. The girls scored better than the boys.

Know how to check the results

Go to Results.Digilocker.gov.in or CBSE Results link above

Enter your roll number and school number.

Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take a print out of it.