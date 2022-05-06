CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry paper for the Term 2 examination is all set to hold tomorrow. The CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C which will include a total of 12 questions for the subject. The questions will be consists of two marks, three marks, and five marks each. The total marks of the paper will be 30.

The paper duration will be of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The students will be given 15 minutes for reading the question paper and writing will be not allowed during the period. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in admit card.

Students who are going to appear for the exam must carry their hall tickets and own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle. The candidates should cover their mouths with face masks in the examination center. Students must have to carry their own stationery and sharing the same will be not allowed during the exam period.