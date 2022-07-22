CBSE Class 12th compartment exam to be held from August 23

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the results have been declared on Pariksha Sangam for the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results 2022 is 92.71%.

While the students who didn't pass the exams, or failed some papers will be allowed to give compartment exams. According to the officials, the compartment exam of CBSE class 12th will be conducted from August 23 and on the term 2 syllabus.

Meanwhile, CBSE students in Delhi scored 96.29% pass percentage. Following, Delhi East and West students scored the same pass percentage. As of this year, the Trivandram region records the best pass percentage in the exams. Trivandram students record a 98.83 passing percentage. While the Prayagraj region recorded the lowest pass percentage with 83.71% only.