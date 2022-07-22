CBSE class 12th result declare, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 10:12 AM 2022-07-22T10:12:31+5:30 2022-07-22T10:12:45+5:30
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the results have been declared on Pariksha Sangam for the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results 2022 is 92.71%.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official website
- On the homepage, click on, 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022'
- Enter your roll number and other details as asked.
- Click on the submit button.
- CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen.
- Download it and take the printout for future reference.