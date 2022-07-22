CBSE Class 12th Results: Trivandram region tops in passing percentage while, Prayagraj region stays at bottom
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 11:16 AM 2022-07-22T11:16:36+5:30 2022-07-22T11:16:52+5:30
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results ...
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the results have been declared on Pariksha Sangam for the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results in 2022 is 92.71%.
As of this year, the Trivandram region records the best pass percentage in the exams. Trivandram students record a 98.83 passing percentage. While the Prayagraj region recorded the lowest pass percentage with 83.71% only.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official website
- On the homepage, click on, 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022'
- Enter your roll number and other details as asked.
- Click on the submit button.
- CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen.
- Download it and take the printout for future reference.