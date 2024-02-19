CBSE Introduces Chapter on Crushes, Dating in Std IX Curriculum, Equips Students for Modern Relationships

Gone are the days when discussing love, crushes, and dating were taboo topics in classrooms. Recognizing the changing dynamics of relationships in the digital age, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a chapter on these very subjects in its Std IX English curriculum. This bold move is empowering students with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complexities of teen relationships in a healthy and informed manner.

CBSE secondary school English teacher Madhuri Risbud noted that in the past, discussions about such topics were reserved for conversations with friends rather than family members, whereas nowadays, children often seek information about them online. Teaching these subjects to a class presented a challenge initially, but it gradually improved over time.

Recently, CBSE incorporated the chapter to provide students with relevant knowledge at an appropriate age, and students expressed that these discussions are no longer considered taboo. Educators emphasized the importance of teaching students to be observant, cultivate healthy relationships, foster positive friendships, maintain open communication, foster inclusivity, and demonstrate respect and empathy towards others in navigating the complexities of teen crushes and special friendships within a school environment. Senior language teacher Rita Mehta opted to forgo the textbook when teaching the same lesson, instead allowing students to initiate discussions and break the ice. While it took some time for students to open up, once they did, the conversation flowed smoothly.

According to a report of TOI, Some children came up to me later with queries which I could answer. Some were shy, others spoke boldly, but everybody got talking in class, Mehta added. Std IX student Abhinav Sarkar of The Orbis School in Mundhwa said the inclusion of dating and relationships in Teaching Value Education is a leap of faith and teens like him will learn to manage cyberbullying, catfishing, and ghosting because these are problems that many encounter.

Lydia Fernandes, an academic counselor at The Orbis School in Mundhwa, highlighted that while some students value the chance to openly explore these topics, finding guidance in comprehending the complexities of contemporary relationships, others may feel uneasy discussing their experiences in front of peers. Fernandes noted that some students opt to confide in the counselor regarding their situations and thoughts, seeking assistance in navigating these new experiences. Additionally, the school conducts in-house sessions led by the counselor and professionals, addressing topics such as online safety, consent, healthy communication, and the influence of social media on relationships.