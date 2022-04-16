CBSE Term 2 admit cards 2022 released, check how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for CBSE Term 2 examination. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam for both the 10th and 12th Classes can download their admit cards from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The exams are going to start on April 26th. The exam is going to conduct in two Terms, as of now Term 1 is completed and the final Term, i.e, Term 2 is going to start this month.

Know how to download the admit cards