CAA Rules: Rowdyism Going on in West Bengal Will Not Be Allowed, Says Governor CV Ananda Bose (Watch Video)

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) five years after it was passed in Parliament. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the law was passed by Parliament, and rules and regulations were made.

"Bengal deserves peace and harmony, which is the message given by the deployment of Central forces here. Rowdyism going on in certain pockets will not be allowed," said CV Ananda Bose.

The CAA notification comes ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India. The applications will be submitted online, and a web portal will be provided.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and said its implementation would enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in India.