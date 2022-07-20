CCTV footage of Sharjeel Imam's cell produced in court, bail order adjourned

The Tihar Jail Superintendent produced a compact disc (CD) in court containing CCTV footage of the cell where Sharjeel Imam has been lodged.

The CD produced in the court could not be played due to a lack of technical support. The matter has been listed for July 23 for further hearing.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was directed to list the matter on July 23. The CD would be played on the next date of hearing.

The court also adjourned the order on the interim bail application of Sharjeel Imam in the sedition case.

Superintendent of jail number one Gaurav Yadav appeared before the court and produced the CD. He submitted that the duty register is kept for the jail staff. For others, an attendance sheet is maintained.

Karkardooma Court on July 14 had directed to produce the CCTV footage and duty register in connection with the incident of alleged assault on Sharjeel Imam. The court had also summoned the Superintendent of Tihar Jail.

Sharjeel had alleged assault on him by jail officials and convicts during a search. According to him, he was called a terrorist.

Jail authorities had filed a report and denied the allegations. The allegations of assault, throwing his books, and calling him a terrorist have been denied in the report.

It was stated in the report that a search was conducted in his ward on June 30, 2022, under the supervision of the Deputy Jail Superintendent.

It was also stated that Sharjeel Imam misbehaved with staff. He threatened to falsely implicate them. It stated he made the complaint to remain in media highlight.

Jail authorities stated that the entire incident is recorded on the CCTV and the same has already been preserved. It will be produced in the court as and when directed.

The court after perusing the report and hearing the submissions had directed to file the CCTV footage and duty register of Sahayak (sewadar) on the next date of hearing on July 20.

Sharjeel had sought direction from jail authorities to preserve the CCTV footage. It was alleged that a search was illegally organized in his cell on the evening of June 30. His clothes and books were thrown by inmates during the search. He was assaulted in the presence of the assistant superintendent when he tried to stop them.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and advocate Talib Mustafa and Ahmed Ibrahim advanced their rebuttal on the interim bail application.

Sharjeel had moved the lower court for bail in the Sedition case on May 27. His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.

The High Court had asked him to approach the lower court for bail.

The application says in the view of recent direction of the Supreme Court, Sharjeel Imam should be granted bail.

On the other hand, the Special Public prosecutor (SPP) argued that though the proceedings under sedition law are stayed by the Supreme Court but the section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is invoked. These sections cannot be ignored. In these circumstances, the accused should not be granted interim bail.

The Supreme Court had directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with the respect to the charge framed under section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance.

This case was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly inflammatory speeches allegedly given by Sharjeel Imam at different places in the country in protest against CAA-NRC.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been lodged in Tihar jail in an alleged conspiracy related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor