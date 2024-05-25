CCTV Scandal in UP: Ghaziabad Police Search for Accused Mahant Mukesh Goswami for Filming Women in Temple Changing Room

Mumbai, May 25: The Ghaziabad police are actively searching for Mahant Mukesh Goswami, who is accused of secretly filming women in a changing room at a local temple. Goswami had allegedly installed a CCTV camera above the changing room and used it to watch videos of women changing clothes on his mobile phone. The investigation revealed five days of data from the DVR, containing numerous videos of women in the changing room.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Businessman Pushes Man Off 5-Star Hotel's Terrace After Fight in Bareilly, Shocking Incident Caught on CCTV.

The incident came to light at a temple located on the Muradnagar Ganganahar, also known as Chota Haridwar, in Ghaziabad. Outside the temple, a changing room had been set up for women who came to bathe in the Ganganahar. A hidden CCTV camera was discovered installed in this changing room. The camera's live feed was directly transmitted to Goswami's mobile phone.

FIR Against Mahant Mukesh Goswami

Mukesh Giri, the Mahant of "Chota Haridwar" in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad (UP) was booked under IPC section 354, 354(c), 504 and 506 after a woman complained of CCTV in the changing room on the ghat. Police probe revealed several inappropriate footages were found in the Mahant's… pic.twitter.com/qZ4uRUlTpp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 24, 2024

Upon receiving a complaint from a woman who noticed the suspicious camera, the Ghaziabad police initiated an investigation. The police retrieved and reviewed the DVR footage, uncovering recordings of several women changing clothes over the span of five days. The discovery of these recordings led to an uproar and demands for immediate action.

UP : गाजियाबाद पुलिस को इस महंत मुकेश गोस्वामी की तलाश है। इसने चेंजिंग रूम के ऊपर CCTV कैमरा लगवा रखा था और महिलाओं के कपड़े बदलते हुए Video अपने मोबाइल पर देखता था। DVR से 5 दिन का डेटा मिला है, इसमें काफी महिलाओं के कपड़े चेंज करते हुए Video मिले हैं। https://t.co/JCVswv75p8pic.twitter.com/ehoXd8rmQd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2024

The Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against accused Goswami at the Muradnagar Police Station. The investigation confirmed that objectionable videos of women had been recorded for an extended period. The police are now in search of Goswami.