Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 13 BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting to the Supreme Court’s bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said on Friday that the AAP was engaged in ‘celebration of corruption’ after the court’s order.

Bansuri Swaraj also accused the AAP of misleading the public with its ‘twisted’ narrative.

Addressing a press conference in the national Capital on Friday, Swaraj said that the Apex Court may have granted bail to the Delhi CM on grounds of ‘prolonged trial’ but this doesn’t absolve him of grave charges in the liquor policy scam and he continues to remain the kingpin.

Bringing attention to multiple court rulings, which reportedly upheld Kejriwal’s arrest as legal, she said that the Apex Court made similar observations in the ED case against the Delhi CM.

“This is about the third or fourth time that Kejriwal’s arrest has been found to be legal. The court made similar observations in the ED case against him. This shows that the arrests are based on evidence and not on flimsy grounds,” she said.

She also informed that CM Kejriwal’s team has been filing petitions in court mainly on two grounds – one challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case and the other seeking bail.

Referring to the top court’s stern observations and upholding of his arrest in the CBI case as legal, she professed that this shows that the AAP supremo is involved in corruption, from head to toe.

Swaraj also highlighted the prohibitions imposed by the court while granting bail to the Delhi CM and recalled how ‘suggestion’ on quitting CM’s chair was implicitly conveyed to him, on an earlier occasion.

“He has been prohibited from visiting the CM's Office and also barred from signing files. Earlier, when the order came regarding ED case, the Apex Court insinuated that Delhi CM should have quit the chair for the city’s welfare but he didn’t budge,” she said.

“Today, the SC has granted him bail but didn’t deem him fit for signing any files or visiting the CM’s Office,” she added.

The BJP spokesperson also lashed out at the INDIA bloc over its brazen attempts to shield the perpetrators while highlighting the fact that for the BJP, the fight against corruption was not an electoral issue but an ideological battle.

