Central Government Employees Can Avail 30 Days Leave for Personal Reasons, Including Elderly Care: Centre

Central government employees are allowed to take up to 30 days of leave annually for personal purposes, including caring for elderly parents, as confirmed by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, in the Rajya Sabha. In response to a specific query about provisions for such caregiving, Singh explained that existing service regulations provide sufficient flexibility for employees to attend to family responsibilities. These allowances are part of the broader framework that governs leave entitlements for government workers, aiming to offer a balance between personal duties and professional responsibilities in public service roles.

Singh clarified that, under the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules of 1972, central government employees can avail themselves of various types of leave each year: 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half-pay leave, eight days of casual leave, and two restricted holidays. These leaves can be used for any personal matter, including caring for aged parents. The minister provided this information in a written reply, reinforcing that the leave policy is designed to accommodate a wide range of personal needs, ensuring that employees are not unduly burdened when faced with family responsibilities.

The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, which came into force on June 1, 1972, lay down the statutory guidelines for granting leave to most central government employees. However, specific categories such as Railway personnel and members of the All India Services are governed by separate leave provisions. These rules serve as the fundamental structure for managing leave entitlements and ensure that all eligible employees receive a fair and consistent system of leave allocation across departments, with the aim of supporting both professional efficiency and employee well-being.

Government service rules recognize multiple categories of leave beyond just earned and casual leave. Employees can avail themselves of various options, including commuted leave, extraordinary leave, maternity and paternity leave, child care leave, study leave, and special disability leave, among others. Leave is generally credited to an employee’s account in advance—twice a year on January 1 and July 1—and is debited when leave is used. However, specific types of leave, especially special leave, may not be deducted from the regular leave account. Additional executive orders also govern holidays like compensatory offs and special casual leaves.