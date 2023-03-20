Central govt determined to double farmers' income: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], March 20 : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined not only to double the income of the farmers but also to increase its mfold in the next 10 years.

Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of District Bank Headquarters and inaugurated Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) 'Kisan Bhavan' at Krishi Shivir in Junagadh, Gujarat today, informed the government through a release.

He said that the Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi has recently taken an important decision and established three national level Multi-State Cooperative Societies.

"Out of these three societies, two are very useful for the farmers of Gujarat. Under one of these societies, the products of all the farmers doing orgc farming will be taken under the patent of Amul and its profit will be directly transferred to the bank account of the farmers," said Shah.

According to him, after the full implementation of this system, the farmers will be able to save our land from the use of urea and DAP and our body from diseases like cancer caused by their use. The water level will rise and the environment will also be saved. He urged all the farmers to meet the farmers doing orgc farming and adopt it.

The Union Minister of Cooperation said that the Central Government has also made provision for a cooperative society for the export of crop production.

"The Multi-State Cooperative Export Society will serve as an export house for the export of any farmer's produce in the country and its benefit will reach directly to the bank account of the farmer. With the implementation of this system, the prosperity of the farmers will increase," the Union Home Minister said.

He said that it has also been decided that a Cooperative Society will be formed in every Panchayat of the country. He said that arrangements have been made to ensure that Cooperative, Dairy and Fisheries Production Society are registered as one type of society.

Shah said that farmers can get many benefits through cooperatives. He said that because of a strong cooperative structure, all the schemes of the Government of India will start reaching all.

He said that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined not only to double the income of the country's farmers but also to increase it mfold in the next 10 years.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken new initiatives in the agriculture sector, such as Kisan Credit Card, FPO, Krishi Sinchai Yojna, maximum purchase on MSP. The government has made the country's farmers prosperous through new Ministry of Cooperation.

The Union Minister of Cooperation said that since independence, the demand for a separate Ministry of Cooperation was continuously raised and fulfilling this demand of the people associated with the cooperative sector of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the Ministry of Cooperation.

He added that after the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many important decisions to take cooperatives forward.

According to the Union Minister, natural farming would be the only alternative to serve mother earth in the coming days as the continuous use of DAP and Urea would make earth like concrete in next 25 years. He said that DAP and urea kill positive bacteria like earthworms and having bacteria in the fields will not have any fossil and insects problems and there will be no requirement to spray any kind of insecticide.

Further speaking on natural farming and explaining the benefits of it, Shah said, "Our ancestors knew agriculture, but we thought that by adding urea, crops will grow and as result, our land got polluted. Now millions of farmers are adopting natural farming and getting its benefits. By doing natural farming, the yield increases, rainwater gets harvested, pesticides are not used and production also increases, which gets good prices in the market."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor