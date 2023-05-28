Central govt shows sadistic approach towards Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 28 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the central government has been showing a sadistic attitude by cutting the borrowing limit of the state.

Inaugurating an event in Kerala's Kannur, CM Vijayan said, "Kerala is not a state with great wealth. The treasury of Kerala does not have much capacity. The central government seized the state's opportunities to generate its own income. An example is GST."

CM Vijayan alleged that the central government is taking a negative attitude towards the progress of our country and said that the Centre's attempt is to eliminate the federal system.

"The people of Kerala have survived many tragedies. At that time, the state did not even receive the aid we deserved. The central government asked for money for rice and army services. It is unthinkable for any central government to take such a negative approach towards a state", the chief minister said.

The CM added that this is not just a problem for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) but a problem for the whole country.

"It is a matter of progress of a nation. But despite all this, some people are not ready to respond to this. For those who are silent, is it right to stay away from the problem of a country? We need to recognize some people's position in this. The central government's attitude towards the people of Kerala who have survived the tragedies is becoming another tragedy", he added.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan further emphasized that as long as the Left government is in power, there will be no denial of benefits to the workers and the poor.

CM Vijayan was speaking while inaugurating the distribution of scholarships to the children of members of the welfare fund under the auspices of the Kerala Toddy Industry Workers Welfare Board and the distribution of gold medal cash awards to the top scorers in the SSLC examination 2023.

