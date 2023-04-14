Central govt to implement 8th pay commission ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike on 7th pay commission recommendations. However, in a good news for the employees the government is considering implementing the 8th pay commission soon. This may be done ahead of the lok sabha elections 2024.

As per a Zee News report it stated that next year the salary of central employees can increase by more than 44 percent. Along with this, salary can be reviewed on any other formula other than the Fitment Factor. It is expected that the 8th pay commission will see lot of changes compared to the old 7th pay commission.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, at present the minimum salary of the employees is Rs 18,000 and the government had implemented the fitment factor for this salary. There was a lot of opposition to this at that time, but Finance Minister Arun Jaitley believed that some new scales should be used to fix the salary of central employees, due to which the fitment factor was implemented, on which Salary of the employees is calculated.

At present, no proposal of any kind has been presented by the Central Government regarding the 8th Pay Commission. On the other hand, if sources are to be believed, the government can introduce the 8th Pay Commission in the year 2024 and it can be implemented in the year 2026. Let us tell you that to implement this, the Pay Commission can also be formed in the year 2024. Experts are of the opinion that general elections are to be held in the country, so the government can give a big gift to the employees soon.