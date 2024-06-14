Central official among two arrested in Bengal Public Service Commission paper leak case

Kolkata, June 14 The West Bengal Police's CID on Friday arrested two persons, including a Central government official, in connection with a West Bengal Public Service Commission recruitment examination paper leak.

The official was identified as Shankar Biswas, a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General at the Central Government Office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake.

Biswas was arrested on Friday morning and during interrogation, named his partner in crime Papai Das, who was arrested later in the day.

The CID was investigating the matter for some time now following a complaint received at Survey Park Police station in southern Kolkata on the leak of an examination paper for the recruitment of food sub-inspectors with the state Food & Supplies Department. CID sources said that they suspect that the two arrested were part of a major racket, and their questioning is on to get information about their other associates.

