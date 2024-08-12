Central projects should be completed without any delay: Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, Aug 12 Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Railways, the Airport Authority of India (AAI), and BSNL, directing them to complete all the Central projects without any delay.

He said if there is any problem or issue in the implementation of any project, it should be informed immediately in writing so that such issues can be resolved on priority with the help of the Central and state governments.

The Governor said a meeting will be held every three months to get the progress report on all the Central projects. Apart from this, he should be informed in writing about the progress of all projects from time to time.

He also discussed the issue of heavy traffic in Chandigarh. Officials of the National Highways Authority said the construction of national highways connecting Panchkula to Shimla and Majri to Baddi will minimise this problem to a great extent.

The Governor said that Udaipur-Chandigarh-Jammu are very important cities for tourism. in view of this a proposal should be prepared to run the Jammu-Tawi train on a daily basis. He also reviewed the progress of the new Amrit stations and new railway lines.

During the meeting, Airport Authority of India officials shared information about the proposed road directly connecting Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. They said the construction of this road will reduce the distance from Chandigarh to the airport by 10 km.

BSNL officials also informed the Governor about their ongoing projects.

