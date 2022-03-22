Central Railway collects fine of Rs 200 crore from passengers traveling without ticket

A ticket inspection campaign was launched by Central Railway to provide better service to regular train passengers and to curb non-ticket travel. A total of 33.30 lakh cases have been detected between April 1, 2021 and March 16, 2022. Revenue of Rs 200.85 crore has been collected in this case. This is the highest in terms of cases and revenue in all regional railways. This is Central Railway's highest revenue ever, despite the Corona restrictions. The Central Railway regularly conducts intensive ticket inspection campaigns against non-ticket and irregular travel in suburban, mail, express, passenger and special trains. Central Railway Vigilance Squad along with ticket inspectors are conducting such campaigns against non-ticket travel to prevent revenue leakage.



The Mumbai division has detected 12.93 lakh cases of irregular travel and recovered Rs 66.84 crore. Which is the highest in all sections of Central Railway. In Bhusawal division 8.15 lakh cases of irregular travel were found, Rs 58.75 crore, in Nagpur division 5.03 lakh cases of irregular travel 33.32 crore, in Solapur division 3.36 lakh cases of irregular travel 19.42 crore, in Pune division 2 10.05 crore out of Rs. Central Railway has appealed to the passengers to abide by the Corona rules and to travel with proper and valid train ticket to avoid inconvenience and to travel with dignity as well as for their own safety and the safety of others.