Central Railway ranked no. 1 in parcel revenue

Central Railway again stood at number one position in the parcel revenue among all the zonal railways, informed the central railway on Wednesday.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) stated that central railway's parcel revenue for the month of February-2022 is Rs 28.16 crore. Parcel revenue stood at Rs. 288 crores during the period April-2021 to February-2022 which is 119 per cent more than the revenue of Rs 131.34 crore achieved during the same period last year.

He further stated that the growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by the successful running of Kisan Rail.

"Between April-2021 to February-2022, the Kisan Rail has made 847 trips to various destinations transporting 3.06 lakh tonnes. Since the inception of Kisan Rail, 1074 trips have been run transporting 3.78 lakh tonnes," he added.

Shivaji also said, "The Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story which has greatly benefited farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs."

Central Railway is also number one in Non-Fare Revenue on all Indian Railways.

CPRO further stated that Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune Divisions have awarded works under 'Hybrid OBHS contracts on earning modes' for 6 trains with an annual license fee of Rs 40.5 lakh for one year.

Under this scheme, exterior and interior advertising, infotainment, train vending of multipurpose items including disposable linen and promotional rights are allowed to licensee. This will lead to savings on OBHS and bedroll services.

( With inputs from ANI )

