Central Railway To Operate Special Trains For Ganpati Festival; Reservations To Start From August 7th

Central Railway has announced the introduction of 20 additional Ganpati Special Trains, bringing the total number of special services to 222 for the upcoming Ganpati Festival. These extra trains are aimed at accommodating the surge in passenger demand during the festive period. Reservations for these special trains will open on August 7, 2024.

Details of the Additional Ganpati Special Trains:

LTT Mumbai-Ratnagiri Bi-Weekly Specials (8 Services)

Train Number 01031

Departure: LTT Mumbai at 20:00 hrs on 06.09.2024, 07.09.2024, 13.09.2024 & 14.09.2024

Arrival: Ratnagiri at 04:50 hrs next day

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Car (21 LHB Coaches)

Train Number 01032

Departure: Ratnagiri at 08:40 hrs on 07.09.2024, 08.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024

Arrival: LTT Mumbai at 17:15 hrs same day

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Car (21 LHB Coaches)

Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (4 Services)

Train Number 01443

Departure: Panvel at 04:40 hrs on 08.09.2024 & 15.09.2024

Arrival: Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)

Train Number 01444

Departure: Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 07.09.2024 & 14.09.2024

Arrival: Panvel at 01:30 hrs next day

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (4 Services)

Train Number 01447

Departure: Pune at 00:25 hrs on 07.09.2024 & 14.09.2024

Arrival: Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)

Train Number 01448

Departure: Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 08.09.2024 & 15.09.2024

Arrival: Pune at 05:00 hrs next day

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)

Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (2 Services)

Train Number 01441

Departure: Panvel at 04:40 hrs on 11.09.2024

Arrival: Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

Train Number 01442

Departure: Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 10.09.2024

Arrival: Panvel at 01:30 hrs next day

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (2 Services)

Train Number 01445

Departure: Pune at 00:25 hrs on 10.09.2024

Arrival: Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)

Train Number 01446

Departure: Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 11.09.2024

Arrival: Pune at 05:00 hrs next day

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 Guard’s Brake Van (22 ICF Coaches)