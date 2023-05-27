Central, state governments failed to maintain law and order in Manipur: Assam TMC chief

Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 27 : Assam unit of Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Manipur government have failed to maintain law and order situation and protect the life and property of the people in the Biren Singh-led state.

Assam TMC President Ripun Bora said that both governments have failed to protect the life and property of the people of Manipur.

"More than 70 people have died and thousands of people have been displaced in recent violence in Manipur. The BJP-led government totally failed to maintain law and order situation in the state," Ripun Bora alleged.

He claimed that an organisation in Mizoram had issued a notice and asked the non-Mizo people to leave the state.

"Many people from Assam especially from the Barak Valley region are residing in Mizoram. Young Mizo Association has asked them to leave the state, but the state government is not doing or taking measures to protect the people. Many of them are taking shelter in Assam," Bora added.

He further added that TMC has asked the Centre to take necessary steps to protect the life and property of the people of Manipur and Mizoram.

The TMC leader also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his role as the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have launched large-scale combing operations in the aftermath of the fresh violence in the Imphal Valley to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn Manipur.

The operations have also been launched in the vulnerable flash points and in the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in the early hours of May 27 in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

These operations are part of the overall ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the State of Manipur.

