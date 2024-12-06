Centre actively partnering to host investor summit in Assam: CM Sarma

New Delhi, Dec 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the Union government has been proactively associating with the state government for hosting the investor summit -- Advantage Assam 2.0 in February next year.

In an X post, CM Sarma said, "The Union government is actively partnering with us to ensure #AdvantageAssam 2025 showcases the investment potential of Assam. Every Ministry has offered their unstinted support towards this effort."

The top brass of the Central government, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and others have agreed to attend the summit.

The Chief Minister said, "All Union Ministers assured their participation and collaboration in making the Summit successful."

Moreover, he argued that Assam occupies one of the most prominent spaces in the Central government's scheme of things.

"From the Prime Minister to Union Ministers, the entire government machinery is committed to helping us build a Viksit Assam," he added.

"There is widespread recognition of the strides Assam has taken particularly in undertaking key reforms and delivering a citizen-centric governance model," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also held a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend the summit.

According to CM Sarma, the Prime Minister has agreed to begin the investor summit.

He wrote in a post on X, "Wrapped up a very meaningful visit to Delhi where I had the privilege to seek the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, meet several Union Ministers and attend the exceptional #AshtalakshmiMahotsav2024."

Notably, "Advantage Assam 2.0," the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam's rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to CM Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's stature as a new investment destination in the country.

