Centre clears appointment of 6 judges in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh HCs

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of four additional judges in the Telangana High Court and two additional judges in the Andhra Pradesh HC.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Smt. Tirumala Devi Eada Alias Thirupathamma K, to be an Additional Judge of the Telangana High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office till 01.06.2026 and (ii) Smt. Renuka Yam, (iii) Shri Narsing Rao Nandikonda, and (iv) Shri Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah, to be Additional Judges of the Telangana High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, in its meeting held on January 11, had approved the proposal for the appointment of four judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court, namely, Renuka Yara, Narsing Rao Nandikonda, Tirumala Devi Eada @ Thirupathamma K., and Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah.

Another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and (ii) Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao, to be Additional Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.”

In its meeting held on January 11, the apex court Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officers, Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao, as judges of the Andhra Pradesh HC.

