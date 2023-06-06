Centre decides to allow 2,000 PACS to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India by December end

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The Central government on Tuesday decided to allow 2,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country by December end, this year a move to increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities as well as medicines available at affordable prices to people.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, 2,000 PACS across the country will be identified to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras, said a Ministry of Cooperation statement, adding "a total of 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened by August and 1,000 by December this year."

This decision will not only increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities but will also make medicines available at affordable prices to the people, especially those living in rural areas, it further said.

The decision was taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in a meeting of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah with Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh S. Mandaviya here in the national capital

Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers and other senior officers of the Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers were also present in the meeting.

More than 9,400 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country till now, and 1,800 types of medicines and 285 other medical devices are available in these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Medicines at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras are available at a 50 per cent to 90 per cent lesser rate in comparison to branded medicines.

The eligibility criteria for the Individual applicants to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra is to have D. Pharma and B. Pharma.

Any organization, NGO, charitable organization and hospital can apply for this by appointing B.Pharma or D.Pharma degree holders.

For opening Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra at least 120 square feet of space either privately owned or rental should be available.

The application fee for Jan Aushadhi Kendra is Rs 5,000. Women Entrepreneurs, Divyang, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-Servicemen come under Special Categories. Aspirational Districts, Himalayan Mountain Region, North-Eastern States and Islands are in Special Areas.

There is an exemption in the application fee for applicants from special categories and special areas.

The incentive amount for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra is Rs 5 lakh (15 per cent of monthly purchase or a maximum of Rs 15,000 per month).

One time additional incentive of Rs 2 lakh as reimbursement for IT and infra expenditure in special categories and areas is also provided.

