Centre declares 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF, exemption from 'Physical proficiency test'

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 10, 2023 12:51 PM 2023-03-10T12:51:11+5:30 2023-03-10T12:52:05+5:30

The central government has announced a 10 per cent reservation within the BSF recruitment for the Ex Agniveers. The ...

The central government has announced a 10 per cent reservation within the BSF recruitment for the Ex Agniveers. The government has amended the recruitment rules under the Border Security Force, BSF recruitment rules. Along with a 10 per cent reservation, ex Agniveers will be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test round, Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice on March 6 announcing the amendments.

10 per cent reservation for the Ex Agniveers is announced which means per cent of the total vacancies under BSF recruitment will be reserved for them.

Centre has also announced upper age limit relaxation for the Ex Agniveers. Accordingly, Agniveers of the first batch will be getting upper age limit relaxation up to five years.

Ex Agniveers will be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test for the BSF recruitment.

The official gazette was issued on March 6, hence the aforementioned amendments in the BSF General Duty recruitment rules are applicable from the same date.

