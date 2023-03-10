Centre declares 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF, exemption from 'Physical proficiency test'

The central government has announced a 10 per cent reservation within the BSF recruitment for the Ex Agniveers. The government has amended the recruitment rules under the Border Security Force, BSF recruitment rules. Along with a 10 per cent reservation, ex Agniveers will be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test round, Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice on March 6 announcing the amendments.

Central govt has declared 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within BSF as well as relaxed upper age-limit norms depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches. MHA made the announcement through a notification dated 6th March pic.twitter.com/dn100tXQ7j — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

10 per cent reservation for the Ex Agniveers is announced which means per cent of the total vacancies under BSF recruitment will be reserved for them.

Centre has also announced upper age limit relaxation for the Ex Agniveers. Accordingly, Agniveers of the first batch will be getting upper age limit relaxation up to five years.

Ex Agniveers will be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test for the BSF recruitment.

The official gazette was issued on March 6, hence the aforementioned amendments in the BSF General Duty recruitment rules are applicable from the same date.