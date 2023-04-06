Centre extends ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups for one year

New Delhi [India], April 6 : The Centre on Thursday announced to extend the ceasefire agreement with three Naga groups for a further period of one year.

The groups include the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K-Khango (NSCN-K-Khango).

All these groups are breakaway factions of NSCN-IM and NSCN-K and signed ceasefire agreements with the government over the years.

Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the decision has been taken to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2023, to April 27, 2024, with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R.

However, the ceasefire agreement with NSCN/K-Khango has been from April 18, 2023 to April 17, 2024 with NSCN/K-Khango.

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2023, to April 27, 2024, with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April 2023 to 17th April 2024 with NSCN/K-Khango," said the MHA.

These agreements were signed on Thursday.

It further said that the ceasefire agreements are in operation between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

The government had also extended the ceasefire agreements with these orgsations for one year.

