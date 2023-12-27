Centre gives nod for Rs 3,064 crore bridge over Ganga in Bihar

New Delhi, Dec 27 The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for the construction of a 4,556-metre long, six-lane high-level cable stayed bridge across River Ganga and its approaches on both sides in Patna and Saran districts in Bihar.

The total cost for the project is Rs 3,064.45 crore, which includes civil construction cost of Rs 2,233.81 crore, according to an official statement.

The bridge will enable traffic to move faster and smoother, resulting in the overall development of the state.

The bridge will be parallel to the western side of the existing Digha-Sonepur rail-cum-road bridge on the Ganga, which is used only for the movement of light vehicles and cannot be used for transporting goods and commodities which is blocking economic development in the region.

The constraint will be removed with the construction of the new bridge between Digha and Sonepur which will facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles for the transportation of goods.

This bridge will provide direct connectivity from Patna to the golden quadrilateral corridor via NH-139 at Aurangabad and Sonepur (NH-31), Chhapra, Motihari (East-West corridor old NH-27), and Bettiah (NH-727) in the northern side of Bihar.

The project is a part of Buddha Circuit. It provides better connectivity to the Buddha Stupa at Vaishali and Keshariya. Also, NH-139W provides connectivity to the famous Areraj Someshwar Nath Temple and proposed Viraat Ramayan Mandir (largest religious monument in the world) at Kesariya in East Champaran district.

The project is falling in Patna and will provide better connectivity to North Bihar and Southern part of Bihar through the state capital. The bridge will make the movement of vehicles faster and easier, resulting in overall development of the region.

The work will be implemented on EPC (engineering procurement and construction) mode with the use latest technology like 5D-building. The work is targeted to be completed in 42 months from the appointed date, the statement added.

