Centre has approved construction of Darbhanga AIIMS at Ekmi-Shobhan Bypass: Sanjay Jha

Patna, July 26 JD-U working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday said that the Central government has approved the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga at Ekmi-Sobhan Bypass in Bihar and that the construction of the project will start soon.

He said that the Union Health Ministry has written a letter dated July 25 to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Bihar Health Department Pratyaya Amrit regarding this project.

“The technical team of the Central Government, which came to Darbhanga on March 18 and 19, 2024 to survey the land proposed by the state government near the Shobhan-Ekmi by-pass for AIIMS in Darbhanga, has described the said land as suitable for the construction in its report. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also approved the construction of AIIMS on the proposed land,” Jha wrote on X.

Jha said that the state government committed to transfer over 150 acres of land to the Centre free of cost, along with arranging electricity and water supply and constructing a four-lane road for smooth connectivity, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to ensuring the successful implementation of AIIMS Darbhanga.

“We believe that if #AIIMS is constructed near Shobhan by-pass located on the city border, then #Darbhanga city will get a new expansion. That area will be developed rapidly. This will create employment opportunities in the region,” Jha said.

He added that the state government is redeveloping the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

“Work is underway on a plan to build a 2500-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 2742.04 crore. With the construction of both AIIMS Darbhanga and the revamped DMCH, Darbhanga is set to become a significant healthcare hub, benefiting not only North Bihar but also the neighbouring areas, including Nepal,” Jha said.

