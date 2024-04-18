Centre has taken decision on 'black money', says Goa CM

Panaji, April 18 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the Union government has taken decision on 'black money' at appropriate times.

"Central government has taken decision on 'black money' at appropriate times. Even further too the party will take a decision on it," Chief Minister Sawant said during a press conference here.

At present, opposition parties have targeted the BJP government over its promise of 'bringing back black money' and crediting Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Ayushman Bharat Health Card of Rs 5 lakh insurance. Every year this insurance is given, which means for the last 10 years, we have given Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage to people, and you are speaking of Rs 15 lakh," Chief Minister Sawant said, rejecting allegations levelled by the opposition parties at the BJP-led Union government.

"We have also done direct cash transfer to many beneficiaries of several welfare schemes. Even Jan Dhan account holders have benefitted. This has never happened during the Congress regime," he added.

Speaking on the electoral bonds, Chief Minister Sawant said that if any person wants to give money legally to any party then he/she can give it.

"We don't wish to take money through illegal ways. Those who want to give legally can be accepted by any party," he added.

