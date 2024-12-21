Centre okays 9 projects worth Rs 85 crore for J&K universities

Jammu, Dec 21 The Central government said on Saturday that it has sanctioned nine projects worth Rs 85 crore for J&K universities, and colleges under the PM-USHA flagship programme.

An official statement said that the Union Ministry for Education has approved projects worth Rs 85 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for nine higher education institutions in Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision, taken during the third Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting announced on December 20, 2024, underscores the government’s commitment towards transforming higher education infrastructure and fostering inclusivity and excellence in the region. Among the sanctioned projects, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri will receive Rs 20 crore to strengthen its infrastructure.

Additionally, five new girls’ hostels will be constructed in the focus districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Kulgam, Ramban and Udhampur, each allocated Rs 10 crore to promote gender equity.

Three Government Degree Colleges in Bandipora, Sogam Kupwara and Nowshera will also receive Rs 5 crore each for infrastructure development and upgradation. PM-USHA, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Education, has been designed to address critical gaps in the higher education sector by enhancing infrastructure, curriculum reform, accreditation and employability.

Aligned with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the scheme aims to ensure equitable access to quality education, particularly for underrepresented groups, thereby fostering a more inclusive and dynamic higher education ecosystem. These recent sanctions are part of a broader vision to make education a driver of social and economic transformation, bridging regional disparities and empowering students with the skills needed for a rapidly changing world.

The Higher Education Department of Jammu & Kashmir had earlier submitted a comprehensive proposal for 47 institutions, with a total estimated cost of Rs 585 crore. Including the latest approvals, 18 institutions including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and several colleges, have been sanctioned under PM-USHA across three PAB meetings held in 2024.

The cumulative funding now stands at Rs 155 crore, marking a significant milestone in addressing the infrastructural and academic needs of the region. The establishment of new hostels and upgraded facilities will not only enhance the quality of education but also support gender inclusion, a critical aspect of NEP 2020’s vision for equitable development.

NEP 2020 emphasises a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education, prioritising equity, inclusivity and excellence. PM-USHA serves as a key enabler in realising this vision by bridging infrastructural gaps and promoting reforms that align with global standards.

The projects sanctioned for Jammu & Kashmir will create an environment conducive to innovation, learning and employability, ensuring that students from all sections of society have access to quality education. These initiatives reflect a sustained commitment of the J&K Government towards building a robust higher education framework that not only addresses present challenges but also anticipates future needs, ensuring that the region’s academic institutions are well-prepared to contribute to national and global progress, an official statement said on Saturday.

