Centre re-appoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India, six ASGs for SC

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of the Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India.

Solicitor General is the second most senior law officer after Attorney General.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the re-appointment of other six law officers Vikramjit Banerjee, KM Nataraj, Balbir Singh, SV Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati as Additional Solicitor General for the Supreme Court for a period of three years.

Mehta was appointed as Solicitor General for the first time in October 2018 and his period was later extended from time to time.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the reappointment of the law officers Chetan Sharma and Satya Pal Jain as Additional SGI of the High Court of Delhi, advocate Devang Girish Vyas as Additional SGI for Punjab and Haryana High Court and Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional SGI of High Court of Gujarat.

