Centre releases grant of Rs 831 cr to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission

With a focus to expedite the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Odisha, the Central government has released Rs 830.85 crore to the state on Friday.

Odisha plans to become 'Har Ghar Jal' State in 2024, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a press release.

Out of 85.67 lakh rural households in the state, 35.37 lakh (41.28 per cent) households have tap water supply in their homes. Water supply work is in full swing to make provision of tap water supply in villages.

Provision has been made for ensuring 100 per cent tap water connectivity to all rural households.

As per the ministry, Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country under Jal Jeevan Mission. There is a massive increase in budgetary allocation to Rs 3,323.42 crores in 2021-22, from Rs 812.15 crore in the preceding year for Odisha.

Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in a decentralized manner following the 'bottom-up' approach, wherein the local village community plays a key role starting from planning to implementation and from management to operation and maintenance. For this, the state undertakes community activities like engaging with the community and strengthening the Pani Samitis.

As of date, Odisha has constituted 3,695 village water and sanitation committee. So far, 2,345 Village Action Plans have been developed. The programme encourages participation by women as they are the primary water managers in any household.

Six Implementing Support Agencies (ISAs) have been engaged in the state to create awareness about the mission, sensitize the village community on the importance of safe water and engage with them apart from extending support to Panchayati Raj institutions for the implementation of the programme. In Odisha, 17,756 women have been trained to conduct water quality testing using Field Test Kits.

Efforts are made to ensure tap water availability for drinking, cooking mid-day meal, handwashing and usage in toilets in all schools and Anganwadi centres. As of date, 36,372 schools (67 per cent) and 29,097 (54 per cent) AWCs in Odisha have been provided with tap water supply.

With a focus on public health, potability of tap water supplied is given top priority, for which more than 2,000 water quality testing laboratories in the country have been opened for the public so that people can get their water samples tested whenever they so desire at a nominal cost. Odisha has 77 water testing laboratories.

( With inputs from ANI )

