Centre releases 'National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing' to boost digital ecosystem

To facilitate leading-edge digital manufacturing and address immediate disabilities of local industries, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released a "National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing" on Thursday.

The National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing was unveiled by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking at the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "We have taken some very clearly defined goals in this strategy and I think that this is a very important characteristic of many programmes which have been defined in the last seven years. We are targeting 50 India specific technologies, 100 new startups, 500 products, ten existing and new manufacturing sectors and one lakh new skilled manpower."

He said the policy through the goal-making approach and collaboration among the Centre, state, industry and other stakeholders will achieve great success.

MoS Chandrasekhar said Additive Manufacturing will emerge as a strategic area of the Indian economy.

"Additive Manufacturing is next generation of digital manufacturing that allows the intersection of computing electronics, imaging and the emerging areas of Artificial Intelligence, pattern recognition and will create intellectual property and export opportunities. The next wave of startups will emerge in this area," he said.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Additive Manufacturing (AM) has immense potential to revolutionize India's manufacturing and industrial production landscape through digital processes, communication, imaging, architecture and engineering.

With the release of the Strategy, innovation and Research and Development ecosystem will be encouraged in PPP mode to transform the existing research knowledgebase to develop Additive Manufacturing grade materials, 3D printer machines and printed indigenous products for the vast domestic and international market in various sectors including electronics, photonics, medical device, agro and food processing etc.

The Ministry said the national strategy would postulate the tenets of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' that advocate self-reliance through the technological transformation of the production paradigm, which will be realized through a dedicated National Centre with the participation of all stakeholders. This centre will act as an aggregator of knowledge and resources to accelerate technology adoption and advancement.

The sector-specific centres will also be created to infuse indigenous AM technology to offer Indian manufacturers an edge over global peers. The Strategy aspires to achieve 5 per cent of the Global AM market share and thereto add nearly USD 1Bn to the GDP by 2025, said the Ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

