Centre to launch new Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament inauguration

To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Union Finance Ministry will launch a ₹75 coin, as per a notification issued by the Ministry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. The coin will have a circular shape with a diameter of 44 millimetres. The composition of the coin will be of a quaternary alloy — 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, 5 percent zinc.

“The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center, with the legend ““सत्यमेि जयते” (Satyameva Jayate) inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” (Bharat) in Devnagri script and on the right periphery the word “INDIA” in English,” the notification stated.The notification further stated that the opposite side of the coin will display an image of the parliament complex. The inscription “Sansad Sankul” will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery while the words “Parliament Complex” in English on the lower periphery of the coin.