Centre to move Constitution Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow

As the second part of the Budget session is slated to resume on Monday, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill will be presented in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

It will be moved by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

The Bill seeks further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Further, Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditures of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23.

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the twenty-ninth report of the Business Advisory Committee on Monday.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

