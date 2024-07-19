Centre to Present Six New Bills in Upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session; Details Inside

Six new bills, including an amendment to the disaster management law, are set to be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting next week. Among these, the government has listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, which aims to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 and introduce provisions to facilitate ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector. The Finance Bill is also on the agenda.

The list of bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday evening. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on July 22 and will run until August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23. Additional bills on the agenda for introduction and passage include the Boilers Bill, which seeks to replace the pre-independence era legislation, as well as the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which decides the parliamentary agenda. The committee, chaired by the Speaker, includes Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), P P Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP), and Lalji Verma (SP) as members.

