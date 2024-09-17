Centre To Provide Commodities at Reasonable Prices in Manipur, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The central government has decided to provide essential commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandari, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new facilities will be opened, announed Home Minister Shah, adding, that the eight centres among 16 will be in the hills.

"In line with PM Shri narendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X. "Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills," the post shared by Union Home Minister read.

Earlier on Monday (September 16), authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts have given relaxation in curfew starting on Tuesday from 5 am to 6 pm to enable people to buy essential items including medicines. Authorities in the four districts issued orders relaxing the restriction on the movement of people. Relaxation will not apply to any gathering, large-scale movement of persons, sit-in protests or rally etc, which is unlawful in nature.

The order issued by District Magistrate, Imphal East District, said that prohibitory orders had been issued restricting the movement of persons outside their respective residences with effect from September 1. "There is a necessity to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate the public purchase of essential items including medicines and food items, etc...it is hereby informed to the public that restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm on September 17, 2024, for all areas of the district," the order said.

The order issued by Bishnupur District Magistrate said that the curfew, which was imposed on September 3, has been relaxed for the requisite period from Tuesday. Manipur has seen ethnic violence with the authorities making efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas.