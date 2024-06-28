Centre to set up green coal plants in Gurugram, Faridabad

Gurugram, June 28 On the lines of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, plants to manufacture green coal from waste items will be set up soon in Gurugram and Faridabad.

The project will also be expanded to other cities in Haryana, said a spokesperson for the Gurugram civic body.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held on 'waste-to-energy' under the chairmanship of Union Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the national capital on Friday.

It was told in the meeting that the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVNL) will set up these plants in Haryana's two metro cities, Gurugram and Faridabad.

While one plant with a waste disposal capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day will be set up in Gurugram, another with 1,000 tonnes per day capacity will be established in Faridabad.

An MoU will be signed between the NVVNL and the Haryana government in Gurugram on July 10 regarding the setting up of the plants in Gurugram and Faridabad.

