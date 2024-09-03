Centre Urges State Govts to Include Marginalized Workers Under PM Housing Scheme

New Delhi, Sep 3: The Centre on Tuesday requested state governments to extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to disadvantaged workers, to ensure social justice and enhance ease of living. The Ministry of Labour and Employment said it has issued a letter to all state governments, urging the inclusion of migrant workers, building workers, beedi workers, cine workers, non-coal mine workers, contract labourers and other unorganised workers under the housing scheme.

The decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval to extend the implementation of PMAY for an additional five years -- from FY24-25 to FY2028-29, with the aim of providing 2 crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised that these workers represent a disadvantaged section of society and ensuring their coverage under PMAY is not only a matter of social justice but also a necessary step towards improving their living conditions. In addition, the government has announced that the management information system (MIS) portal, launched on August 21 for building and construction and migrant workers, is now fully operational.

“The portal has been designed to facilitate the collection and analysis of data including information on fund utilisation and workers’ coverage under various central and state social security schemes, such as insurance, health benefits, and housing schemes,” the government informed.

Reiterating the importance of a concerted effort towards the upliftment of these marginalised workers, the ministry also instructed welfare commissioners posted in various states to collaborate closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

“This move is expected to significantly improve the lives of millions of workers, ensuring they receive the housing and social security benefits they rightfully deserve,” said the ministry.

The government has so far released Rs 1.64 lakh crore to all states and Union Territories (UTs) under PMAY-U for constructing houses for the poor in urban areas. PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Union government has not fixed any target for construction of houses. Over 89 lakh houses under the scheme for the poor have been allotted to women to date.

