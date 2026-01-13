Centre waives Mizoram's liabilities for vacated Assam Rifles buildings in Aizawl

Aizawl, Jan 13 The Central government has waived the requirement for the Mizoram government to pay for the depreciated cost of buildings and infrastructure vacated by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said.

The Chief Minister, in a Facebook post, said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai conveyed the decision through a letter, in response to a similar letter sent by the Mizoram government in May last year.

As per the earlier Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the Mizoram government and the Assam Rifles, the state was required to bear the depreciated cost of the buildings and infrastructure vacated by the paramilitary force. The depreciated value had been assessed at Rs 5.2304 crore.

Lalduhoma said that while the amount may not be significant for the Central government, it would have been a heavy financial burden for a small state like Mizoram.

He added that the state government had requested the Centre to waive the payment, and the acceptance of this request has come as a major relief.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Central government and the Union Home Ministry for the decision.

On March 15 last year, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Assam Rifles establishments were shifted from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of the state capital.

Lalduhoma, during the handing over ceremony, had said that Home Minister Shah significantly supported the transfer of the Assam Rifles’ land to the state government and stated that his name shall be remembered and engraved in the history of Mizoram.

The Chief Minister had said that the relocation of the Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl is a long-awaited step that would significantly impact the city’s development. He emphasised that Mizoram, as a mountainous state, faces unique challenges in urban planning, and Aizawl’s rapid expansion necessitates infrastructural improvements.

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam Rifles and the Mizoram government was signed on October 23, 2024, at Mizoram House, New Delhi, outlining the relocation process and the terms of the land transfer.

The relocation programme was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister with a ceremonial lamp-lighting.

In 1988, the then Mizo National Front (MNF) government, headed by Chief Minister Laldenga, first raised the demand for relocation of the Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl to Zokhawsang after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash. In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the paramilitary force to shift its complex to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

However, the relocation was delayed after the Assam Rifles claimed that the infrastructure was not ready by that time. The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Shah in April 2023.

