Centre's approval of 8th Pay Commission spark celebration among railway employees

New Delhi, Jan 16 In a move that has brought joy to millions of Central government employees, the Union Cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries and pensions for government workers. The decision, announced on Thursday, has sparked widespread celebration among railway employees, with many expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for fulfilling a long-awaited demand.

Talking to IANS, several railway workers shared their excitement about the Cabinet’s decision, calling it a significant milestone for all Central government employees.

Khub Ram, a Railway employee, expressed his delight: "We are extremely happy that the Cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. It’s a matter of great happiness for all of us. A wave of happiness has spread among everyone, as we were eagerly waiting for this announcement. PM Modi has truly given a wonderful New Year gift to all the Central employees, and we hope the report will come on time."

Anupam Anand, another railway employee, added: "This decision is for all Central government employees, and there is a festive atmosphere today. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and as soon as we heard the news, it felt like a celebration in the office. Everyone is sharing sweets. We are thankful to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this decision."

Sanjeev Gupta, another railway employee, shared his excitement: "This is a big moment for us. We’ve been waiting for the 8th Pay Commission for a long time, and today, PM Modi has made it official. It’s a huge gift for all government employees, and we are truly grateful to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for this announcement."

Sachin, a railway employee, echoed similar sentiments: "We thank Prime Minister Modi and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the announcement made today. The financial assistance we will receive from the 8th Pay Commission will be very beneficial for us."

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, also expressed gratitude: "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for today’s announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission recommendations. This is a very welcome development."

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the 8th Pay Commission will address long-standing demands for salary and pension revisions among Central government employees and pensioners. The Commission, to be formed in 2025, will make recommendations well before the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure in 2026, ensuring timely adjustments for workers and retirees.

