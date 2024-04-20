Centre's initiatives like AIIMS just beginning, says BJP’s candidate from Bathinda

Bathinda, April 20 Former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda constituency in Punjab, on Saturday said the Central government's initiatives like AIIMS and Central University are just the beginning of a transformative journey.

During her campaign in various areas of this Punjab town, including Adarsh Nagar, she said that in the future, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bathinda will ascend among the country's top cities.

While campaigning, she received a warm welcome, particularly from women, who adorned her with the 'tilak' and showered petals.

She expressed disapproval of certain parties attempting to take credit for establishing AIIMS in Bathinda.

"The idea behind establishing AIIMS and Central University in Bathinda stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," she said.

"PM Modi envisions transforming every small city into a smart city and that is why Bathinda has the potential to become the country's number one city in the near future," she emphasised.

Highlighting the importance of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor construction undertaken by PM Modi-led government, Parampal Sidhu said the respect given to the Sikh community through this initiative cannot be forgotten.

She praised PM Modi-led government's effort in constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which she believed is the result of decades of dedication by millions of Hindus.

"Additionally, by commemorating the martyrdom day of the 'Chotta Sahibzaade', who were martyred by the Mughals in Sirhind," she said the government honoured the sentiments of the Sikh community.

"My aim will be the voice of every Bathinda resident in Parliament," she said, while emphasising the Central government's initiatives such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, which aim to provide every needy household essential facilities.

"The people understand that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand with every poor and needy in the country. PM Modi's scholarship initiatives for SC (Scheduled Castes) students have also reformed many lives."

After conducting outreach programmes in several areas, Parampal Kaur, 59, also held meetings with party workers at the district office.

During the meetings, each worker pledged to deliver the Central government's schemes to every citizen.

On the occasion, her husband Gurpreet Singh Maluka, son of senior Akali Dal leader Sikander Singh Maluka, highlighted his family's three decades of service to Punjab and expressed his continued dedication to serving the people.

The 2011 batch IAS officer along with her husband joined the BJP on April 11.

The Bathinda seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Currently, Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting MP.

The Congress Party has announced Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu as its candidates, while the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Gurmeet Singh Khudian to contest from the Bathinda seat.

In 2019, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from the Bathinda seat, defeating her nearest rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress.

Harsimrat Badal, a two-time MP from Bathinda, defeated Warring by a margin of 21,772 votes in the high-stakes poll.

