CGST team raids tobacco trader's house in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, April 13 A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) team of Kanpur branch has raided the premises of tobacco trader Jagat Gupta in Hamirpur district in connection with alleged tax evasion and seized crores of rupees.

According to sources, the raid was conducted on the premises of Jagat Gupta who deals with tobacco and runs his brand "Dayal Pan Masala".

The raid, which started early Tuesday morning, went on for almost 15 hours. The team reportedly seized some incriminating documents besides cash.

A team was called from local State Bank of India branch to count the notes with currency counting machine.

The CGST team didn't interact with media. They only said that huge cash has been recovered. Once their documentation work is over, they will send a press note in this respect, one of the officers said.

When the CGST officials reached Gupta's residence at 6 a.m on Tuesday, the employees of the businessman reportedly bolted the door from inside. They didn't open the door for a long time despite being asked by the officials.

"This was electronic gate which could be opened only with code. When we mounted pressure on them they had to finally open it," a source said.

The team is preparing a report which will be shared with other departments such as income tax and other financial intelligence agencies to decide future course of action.

