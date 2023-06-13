Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Commission for Women visits Army jawan's wife, says police are providing security

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 : The chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, AS Kumari on Tuesday met the Army jawan's wife who alleged molestation and said that two women police constables and one Sub-inspector (SI) are providing security to the victim.

The chairperson met the Army jawan's wife at the Vellore Government Hospital.

She also informed that legal action will be taken into the matter and will continue to monitor the probe's progress in the case.

"Two women police constables and one SI are providing security to her. After investigation, legal action will be taken in the case. We will continue to monitor the progress in the probe in the case," said the Chairperson while talking to the media.

Earlier on Sunday, an Army jawan's wife alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than forty people and also verbally abused.

"More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me," the wife of the jawan said in Vellore.

Previously, the jawan had alleged that she stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.

The Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan, said an FIR was registered under relevant sections on a complaint lodged by the jawan.

"Based on a complaint by the jawan, an FIR was filed under relevant sections. Two of the accused Ramu and Hariprasad have already been arrested," the SP said.

He said preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a "civil dispute".

"It appears to be the fallout of a civil dispute. Yes, some things happened. However, what we are saying as of now is only on the basis of the preliminary investigation. A thorough probe in the next couple of days will give us a better sense of what might have happened," said Karthikeyan.

Further details are awaited.

